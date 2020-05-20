Charlton Coach Believes There Will Be “Fierce Competition” For Troy Parrott Next Season

Charlton assistant manager Johnnie Jackson has outlined that his club will likely try once again to sign Tottenham and Ireland striker Troy Parrott next year.

The Addicks had been interested in bringing the 18-year-old to the Valley in January on a loan deal however a move never materialised.

Parrott was handed his Premier League debut by Jose Mourinho this season but failed to see many minutes despite Tottenham’s injury crisis up front.

Speaking to the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Jackson, who played for Tottenham, confirmed that Charlton had been pursuing Parrott in January but the Premier League side were not willing to let him go.

“We were really interested in taking him, we liked him a lot,” began Jackson.

“I spoke to a lot of people there, I spoke to Wayne Burnett, who does the U23s. He said take him, he’s a top lad, a top player. He said he might not play for us every week, but even when he’s on the bench, he will bring you something coming on.

“We watched him closely, we watched a lot of his clips and we had him watched in games and stuff like that. We were well aware of what he can do and we liked him, but they weren’t willing to let him go. I think that was probably because of the age, but if you look at him, he doesn’t look like an 18-year-old.”

Jackson continued, praising Parrott and claiming that the Irish international would “walk into a lot of Championship clubs” and that there will likely be plenty of interest in taking him on loan again next year.

“He reminds me of [Harry] Kane to be honest, and the way that he moves. If he carries on improving, I think he is going to be a serious player.”

“I guess when we get back playing or next season, whenever that may be, there will be a lot of interest in him and I guess it will be dependent on what Spurs do in the market striker wise, what they’ll be willing to do with him. But I think he needs get out and play some league football the lad, I think that will be a great start for him.

“He will probably walk into a lot of Championship clubs, on loan next year, there will be a lot of interest for him. We will be looking at him closely and if it is something we can do at the time then I’m sure we will try and do it, but I’m sure there will be fierce competition.”