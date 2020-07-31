Troy Parrott Reportedly Turned Down Celtic Before Agreeing Millwall Loan

Tottenham and Ireland striker Troy Parrott reportedly turned down an offer from Celtic as he edges closer to finalising a move to Championship side Millwall.

According to a report from Independent.ie, the Scottish champions, along with a host of other sides were rebuffed by Parrott who believes his development will be best suited to Millwall.

It is believed that Preston, Swansea, Stoke and Bournemouth were among the teams also interested in the 18-year-old Irish striker who is said to have struck up an instant chemistry with Millwall manager Gary Rowett who he feels will be good for his development.

A report from the Evening Standard earlier this week, which first broke the news of a potential move to the Den for Parrott, outlined that the striker was recommended to the club by Irish U21 teammate Jayson Molumby.

Molumby spent the 2019/20 season on loan at the Lions, impressing hugely, featuring in 36 games and finding his form when Rowett arrived at the club, with Millwall finishing the season in ninth place.

The midfielder reportedly gave Parrott ‘a glowing reference’ with the player’s medical to be done in Dublin and a season-long loan deal expected to be announced in the next couple of days.

Parrott will also be following in the footsteps of fellow Spurs striker Harry Kane in having a loan spell at Millwall with the England frontman boasting a season with the Lions in 2012.

It’s clear that Parrott has a big future at Tottenham and is very highly rated by many at the club and a loan deal to gain vital first-team football seems like the next logical step in his career.

Parrott missed the Premier League restart following appendix surgery. However, Mourinho frequently outlined throughout the season that he did not feel the young striker was ready for consistent first-team action at the club.

The 18-year-old will also be hoping that more first-team minutes will help him into international contention under new Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Parrott was a staple of Kenny’s Ireland Under-21 side and made his senior debut against New Zealand in November.