Transfer News: United Confident Of Landing City Wonderkid, West Ham Keen On Championship Duo & Kante To Inter

In today’s transfer news, Manchester United are confident of landing Manchester City wonderkid Charlie McNeill, West Ham eye up Championship duo Said Benrahma and Eberechi Eze and Inter Milan show interest in N’golo Kante.

_____

Manchester United confident of landing Charlie McNeill

Manchester United believe they can land the signing of Manchester City’s 600-goal wonderkid Charlie McNeill according to the Daily Mail.

McNeill is set to leave City after rejecting the offer of a professional contract with United keen on securing the goal machine’s services.

The 16-year-old does not turn 17 until December meaning a fee will have to be agreed upon by the two clubs or risk the financials being ruled on at tribunal, and its understood that McNeill could cost in the region of seven figures.

The striker had been on the books of United’s juniors before switching to City accumulating a staggering number of goals during his time with both clubs.

Wolves as well as newly promoted Leeds are said to be tracking McNeill also.

_____

West Ham keen on Championship duo

West Ham have joined the race for Brentford attacker Said Benrahma and are also interested in QPR’s Eberechi Eze according to the Daily Mail.

Benrahma will be in high demand this summer whether Brentford make it through the playoffs or not following an outstanding season at Griffin Park which has seen him score 17 goals and notch up nine assists.

Manager David Moyes is reportedly looking to offload Andriy Yarmolenko, Albian Ajeti and Felipe Anderson in order to rebuild his squad.

Moyes will face stiff competition for Benrahma with the likes of Leeds, Chelsea and Arsenal all said to be interested in his services.

Eze would be another exciting new addition to the Hammers after his outstanding season with QPR and it is thought that he would cost around £20 million.

The West Ham board are said to be confident in Moyes following the successful signings of both Thomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

_____

Inter Milan eye-up N’golo Kante

Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kante could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer according to Calciomercato.

Kante has struggled with injuries and form over the past couple of seasons and it is thought that he would be allowed to leave Chelsea for ‘the right price.’

One of the clubs understood to be interested in him are Inter Milan however the French midfielder’s wages could be an issue for the Serie A side.

_____