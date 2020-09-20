Transfer news: Tottenham keen to sign Jesse Lingard from Man United

In today’s transfer news, Tottenham want to revive Jesse Lingard’s career, with a £30 million move for the Manchester United winger.

In other transfer news, Leeds are reportedly reigniting their interest in Welsh winger Daniel James while Wolves eye an ambitious move for Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Let’s take a look at today’s transfer news.

_____

Tottenham want deal for Jesse Lingard

Spurs could be set to rescue Jesse Lingard from his Manchester United struggles according to a report from The Daily Star.

The report outlines that Jose Mourinho believes he can revive Lingard’s career at Tottenham with the 27-year-old valued at £30 million.

Lingard has not started a Premier League game since January and was not even involved in the squad for United’s loss to Crystal Palace.

It looks as though his future is away from Old Trafford with Lingard reportedly feeling that no matter how hard he works he will not be able to win his place back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Mourinho is of course familiar with Lingard having worked with him during his time managing Manchester United.

Leeds to reignite Daniel James interest

Another Manchester United man who could be on his way out of Old Trafford is Welsh winger Daniel James.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds United are plotting another bid for James having missed out of the former Swansea man in January 2019.

James joined United for £18 million in June 2019 and despite starting in impressive fashion the winger fell out of favour, starting just one of their final ten games of last season.

Bielsa has long been an admirer of James and Leeds could come back with a £12 million bid, while a loan move could also be explored by the Whites.

James would add more firepower to an attack that has already scored seven goals in their opening two Premier League games.

Wolves eyeing an ambitious bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Wolves are reportedly considering a shock move for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain according to a report from The Mirror.

With the arrival of Thiago from Bayern Munich, Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely fall further down the midfield pecking order at Anfield.

Wolves are looking to take advantage and make a swoop for the England international who would be guaranteed much more game time at Molineux.

Liverpool would likely want to recoup most of the £25 million they paid for the midfielder when he joined the club from Arsenal.

