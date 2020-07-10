Transfer News: Sancho ‘Agrees’ United Contract, Chelsea Handed Havertz Boost & Leicester Eye Madrid Striker

In today’s transfer news, Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed a contract at Manchester United, Chelsea have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Kai Havertz and Leicester City are eyeing up a move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

Jadon Sancho ‘Agrees’ Contract With Manchester United

England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has agreed to join Manchester United on a five year deal this summer according to a report from the Evening Standard.

Sancho is said to be manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number one target this summer, with the 20-year-old grabbing a very impressive 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed however the two clubs are at a stand-off over the fee with Dortmund wanting £100 million and United reluctant to spend over £60-£70 milliom on any one target.

Dortmund are also said to be drawing up plans for his eventual exit.

Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz

Chelsea’s pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz has received a boost with the news that the 21-year-old has asked to leave the club this summer.

Frank Lampard’s men are said to be in advanced talks with Havertz’ agent according to The Express and are confident of reaching an agreement.

Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer and the addition of one of the Bundesliga’s most promising young players would be another huge step in helping them back towards Premier League title contention.

Leverkusen though reportedly want €90 million for Havertz ‘at least’ with Chelsea reluctant to go over €70 million in their pursuit of Havertz.

Leicester City eyeing potential move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Leicester City are confident of landing a cut-price deal for Real Madrid striker according to The Sun.

Jovic had been highly touted during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt however he has struggled with injury and form during his time at Real Madrid scoring just two goals in 25 appearances.

The Foxes reportedly feel as though Jovic could be the perfect strike partner for Jamie Vardy at the King Power and Real Madrid will listen to offers for the Serbian.

Leicester’s potential Champions League spot could help them in convincing Jovic to join however they are said to face stiff competition from Arsenal who have reportedly already been in contact with the striker’s agent.

It is thought that Leicester believe a bid of around £31 million could secure his services.

