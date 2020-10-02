Transfer news: Pogba reportedly calls Dembele ahead of Man United move

In today’s transfer news, Paul Pogba reportedly called Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in a bid to convince him to join Manchester United.

In other transfer news, Tottenham close in on loan move for Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius while Arsenal turn their attention to Jorginho.

_____

Pogba calls Dembele as United move gathers pace

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly called French teammate Ousmane Dembele in a bid to convince him to join the Red Devils.

The Barcelona wide man is reportedly in talks to join United as the club’s move for Jadon Sancho continues to stagnate with Dortmund adamant they will not sell him for any less than the £108 million asking price.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pogba has reached out to Dembele and has made the case for him to move to Manchester.

The 23-year-old joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund but has found life difficult at the Nou Camp with injuries plaguing his time there.

Injury concerns aside United are reportedly still interested in the move.

______

Tottenham close in on Vinicius

Tottenham’s search for cover for Harry Kane may be coming to an end with the news that they are closing in on Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, according to Sky Sports.

Benfica confirmed in a statement that they have reached a deal with Tottenham over a loan move for the Brazilian. The loan will cost Spurs in the region of £3million with an option to buy for a further £38.2m.

Vinicius is expected to have his Spurs medical on Friday and will be a welcome addition to Tottenham’s attacking ranks in what is set to be a hectic season for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The 25-year-old scored 24 goals last season and was linked with a host of Europe’s biggest clubs – including Juventus and Inter Milan.

_____

Arsenal turn attention to Jorginho

Arsenal are reportedly turning their attention to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as hopes of a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar begin to fade.

Mikel Arteta’s men have long been linked with a move for the impressive Lyon midfielder however they have struggled to raise the necessary finances to fund a deal.

With the move not set to materialise, ESPN’s Julien Laurens is reporting that Arsenal will instead turn their attention to Chelsea’s Jorginho.

Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield options as they push for a return to the Champions League this season.

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester United, Paul Pogba, Premier League, tottenham, transfer news