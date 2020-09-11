Transfer news: Manchester United agree fee for Man City youngster

In today’s transfer news, Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee for Manchester City youngster Charlie McNeill.

In other transfer news, Juventus are reportedly targeting Olivier Giroud, while Arsenal enquire about former AC Milan standout Stephan El Shaarawy.

United agree fee for City youngster

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee for Manchester City youngster Charlie McNeill, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 17-year-old joined City from United six years ago but has found opportunities at the club’s Under-18s difficult to come by.

McNeill is credited with 600 goals at youth level and will cost United £750,000, which could rise to £1.35m. The striker rejected a new City contract offer in June.

He is certainly a promising player for the future for United, with McNeill winning caps at U16 level for England. McNeill could end up being quite the steal from their near neighbours.

Juventus target Olivier Giroud

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has emerged as a target for Juventus according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Juventus are in search of a striker having released Gonzalo Higuain earlier this week. They are currently pursuing Luis Suarez but have been struggling to agree terms with Barcelona.

Roma’s Edin Dzeko was also targeted however Giroud is seen as another experienced option whom Juventus could pursue.

The club have made no official bid for Giroud however the French striker is said to be high on their list of options up front.

Arsenal make contact over deal for Stephan El Shaarawy

Arsenal have made contact with Italian winger Stephan El Shaarawy over a potential loan move according to DiMarzio.

The 27-year-old is currently with Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua but will likely move to Europe on loan until January at least.

He had impressed during spells at AC Milan and Roma and has won 25 caps for Italy scoring four goals. Accoring to DiMarzio, the striker would prefer a move back to Roma.

Arsenal however have made contact over the player along with PSG and Atletico Madrid.

