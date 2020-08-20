Transfer News: Manchester United preparing swoop for Juventus pair

Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing Juventus pair Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro to Old Trafford.

Also in today’s transfer news, Jose Mourinho is ready to offer Gareth Bale a way out of Real Madrid. While Chelsea are reportedly looking at PSG’s Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

Juventus duo to Manchester United?

The Red Devils are lining up a double swoop for Juventus duo Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro according to calciomercato.

The potential move comes amid growing unease about the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Germans are holding firm on their £110 million pricetag.

Sancho is also unwilling to push through a move meaning talks are currently at a stalemate. This means alternatives must be looked at.

Costa is reportedly a genuine target, and Ed Woodward was previously interested in the Brazilian when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

Calciomercato report that Woodward is also ready to swoop for defender Alex Sandro in a double deal. The club are reportedly in the market for a left-back.

Gareth Bale linked with Premier League return

Gareth Bale could return to Tottenham this transfer window according to a report from Spanish publication cuatro.

Bale had been a target of Mourinho’s during his time at Manchester United however the Portuguese manager never got his man. This time though he may return for the Real Madrid man who is no longer in Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the Bernabeu.

The report claims that Bale would be open to a Spurs return and that Madrid are keen to let him go. The winger is reportedly on £295,000 a week however which could be a stumbling block.

Chelsea offered Thiago Silva

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign PSG and Brazil defender Thiago Silva according to the Telegraph.

Silva will become a free agent following the Champions League final this weekend. The 35-year-old reportedly wants to play in the Premier League and is willing to take a pay cut to do so.

Frank Lampard is in need of defensive additions and Chelsea will reportedly hold talks with Silva over a potential two-year-deal.

AC Milan and Fiorentina have also shown interest in the Brazilian.

