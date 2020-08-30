Transfer news: Manchester United reportedly keen on Donny van de Beek

In today’s transfer news, Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham and looks to be on his way out of the Eredivisie side.

In other transfer news, Liverpool are considering a move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Everton agree deal to sign Brazilian Allan from Napoli.

______

Manchester United monitoring Donny van de Beek.

Donny van de Beek is a man in demand this transfer window.

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, United are said to be monitoring the Dutch midfielder as they look to make their first signing of the season.

Real Madrid reportedly lead the race to sign him however United have extensively scouted Van de Beek over the past year.

Barcelona are also interested in the 23-year-old who shone in Ajax’s run to the semi-finals of the 2019/2020 Champions League.

He was left out of Ajax’s friendly with Eintracht Frankfurt, and it is expected that he will leave the club, with United a potential suitor.

_____

Liverpool plotting Ismaila Sarr move

Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr according to a report from The Sun.

The report outlines that Sarr would cost the Reds around £40 million despite Watford’s relegation to the Championship. It is expected that they will prioritise Sarr over fellow target Adama Traore.

Liverpool and Klopp have been fans of Sarr after a strong first season in the Premier League. The Sun claim that the champions prefer the 22-year-old due to his versatility.

Sarr can play either wide or through the middle.

Liverpool are keen to reinforce their attacking options this summer, and want someone who can be a backup to any of their front three.

_____

Everton agree deal for Allan

Everton have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Allan from Napoli according to Sky in Italy.

The fee is understood to be €25 million plus an additional €3m in incentives. Allan has reportedly already agreed personal terms and is now expected to travel to Liverpool to undergo a medical.

Allan previously worked under Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli. The 29-year-old has been capped nine times by Brazil.

Everton’s priority this summer is improving their midfield. Allan adds experience and quality to the Everton ranks.

_____

Read More About: Donny van de Beek, everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Premier League, transfer news