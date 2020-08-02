Transfer News: Man United Weighing Up Shock Move For Kasper Schmeichel

____

Man United weighing up shock move for Kasper Schmeichel.

Kasper Schmeichel could be following in his father Peter’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United according to The Sun.

Schmeichel is reportedly seen by the club as a ready-made option to replace David De Gea, with Dean Henderson still relatively inexperienced.

The 33-year-old would a cheap option for United compared to some of European football’s top keepers however Schmeichel still has three years left on his contract at Leicester.

It is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring a new keeper to the club following the disappointing form of De Gea this season.

_____

Aston Villa line-up bid for James McCarthy

Aston Villa are reportedly lining up a £5 million bid for Ireland and Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy according to The Daily Mail.

McCarthy only joined Palace from Everton last summer but has one year left on his contract with Villa reportedly keen to take advantage.

The 29-year-old broke into the first team at Selhurst Park and impressed in what was his first full season back from injury.

Villa are said to be keen to bring Premier League experience to the club after struggling at times last season with McCarthy a player who would fit the bill.

_____

Kai Havertz edges closer to Chelsea

Chelsea are edging ever closer to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz with the German side’s manager outlining that he knows where Havertz is headed this summer.

Talks over the deal between the two clubs are reportedly at an advanced stage and Bosz outlined that the decisive call could come ‘today, or next week’ regarding Havertz’ exit.

Frank Lampard’s side have been busy in the market already picking up Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner with Havertz another strong addition should they manage to get the deal over the line.

______