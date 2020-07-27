In today’s transfer news, Manchester United are looking to sign both Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, Liverpool are interested in Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak and Bayern Munich target Max Aarons.

______

Man United looking to pair Sancho and Grealish

Manchester United could move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish even if the Red Devils complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho according to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

United are expected to complete the signing of Sancho in the coming weeks despite reportedly being ‘£10-15m’ off in terms of valuation however with Champions League qualification secured, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to want to add serious depth to his squad.

The report outlines that Grealish is keen on a move to Old Trafford, despite not being guaranteed to start every week.

However, Aston Villa may not be forced to sell the 24-year-old due to their recent Premier League survival and, if they do let him go, it will be for a high price.

It is also expected that Solskjaer will allow both Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones to leave the club this summer.

_____

Liverpool register interest with Schalke over talented defender

In other transfer news, Liverpool have identified a replacement for the departed Dejan Lovren and have registered their interest in Schalke’s Ozan Kabak according to German publication Bild.

The Reds sold Lovren earlier this week to Zenit St Petersburg for £11 million and will likely require more numbers at the back for next season.

Kabak has reportedly been identified as a Liverpool target. Cash-strapped Schalke look set to be forced to sell a number of players this season.

The 20-year-old, however, is expected to cost around £40 million, with Liverpool one of a number of different clubs who have identified him as a transfer target.

Kabak has one cap for Turkey and joined Schalke from Stuttgart last summer for £15 million.

______

Bayern Munich identify Max Aarons as a potential target

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in a transfer for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons according to Sky in Germany.

The German champions are in the market for a new right-back and have identified Aarons, as well as Ajax’s Sergino Dest as targets this summer.

According to the report, Aarons, who impressed in his debut Premier League season, would be available for £20 million and is open to a transfer to the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested. However, he would opt for Munich instead.

_____