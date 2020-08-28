Transfer news: Man City to offer £90m plus three players for Lionel Messi

In today’s transfer news, Manchester City will offer £90m plus three players for Lionel Messi according to reports.

Lionel Messi has been linked with City as well as the likes of Manchester United and PSG. He may be available on a free due to a clause in his current contract.

In other transfer news, a host of Premier League teams are set to battle it out for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard while Jose Mourinho could be set for a reunion with Diego Costa.

_____

City to offer £90m plus three players for Lionel Messi

It appears as though Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have their sights firmly set on Lionel Messi.

According to Spanish publication Sport, City are preparing to offer three players in addition to £90m – provided the clause in his contract that allows him to leave on a free has expired.

Messi reportedly called Guardiola and told him of his desire to join City.

The report outlines that the club are contemplating throwing Eric Garcia, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva in a deal for Messi.

Barcelona, however, are said to not be keen on Gabriel Jesus but would be supportive of a deal for Bernardo Silva and Eric Garcia.

_____

A host of teams to do battle for Odsonne Edouard

Six Premier League clubs will battle it out for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard according to The Sun.

The Scottish champions crashed out of the Champions League in the first qualifying round earlier this week. Their star striker is said to be considering his future.

Leeds United, Newcastle, Leicester, Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are all reportedly keen on Edouard. He would cost around £30 million.

Celtic though are said to be under no pressure to sell the striker. He has managed 64 goals and 32 assists in 130 games for the Hoops.

_____

Tottenham offered the chance to sign Diego Costa

Jose Mourinho could be set to reunite with striker Diego Costa after the striker was offered to Tottenham Hotspur according to the Daily Star.

Atletico Madrid want to sell Costa this summer after a disappointing season which saw him find the net just five times.

The report outlines that Costa would be open to joining Spurs. The club though have reservations over his age and fitness levels.

Costa won the Premier League title while playing under the management of Mourinho at Chelsea. He then moved to Atletico Madrid.

