Transfer News: Liverpool Keen On Harvey Barnes, Spurs In For Cut Price Wilson & Leeds Eye Striker

In today’s transfer news, Liverpool ponder a move for Leicester’s Harvey Barnes, Tottenham keen on a cut-price Callum Wilson and Leeds target Gent striker Jonathan David.

Liverpool eyeing up Harvey Barnes

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes has emerged as a shock target for champions Liverpool according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Foxes this season scoring seven goals and notching up nine assists with Jurgen Klopp thought to be a fan of Barnes’ ‘energy and forceful running.’

Liverpool are said to be keen to add to their forward line this summer. However, Barnes is not expected to be a cheap option given his importance to Leicester.

Barnes is a young player that the club can develop with the England Under-21 international capable of playing in a number of positions.

Tottenham keen on cut-price Callum Wilson

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the chase for Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson with the striker likely to be available at a cut-price should the Cherries suffer relegation.

According to the Daily Mail, Wilson could be available for as little as £10 million this summer with Tottenham said to be looking to offer a quick deal for the striker’s services.

Wilson has struggled for form this season, scoring just eight times in the Premier League but is still seen as a strong option for Spurs who require alternatives to Harry Kane up top.

Leeds United interested in Gent’s Jonathan David

The president of Belgian side Gent has confirmed that newly promoted Leeds United are one of the clubs interested in striker Jonathan David.

A host of clubs around Europe have been linked with the 20-year-old Canadian who has netted 30 goals in 60 league games for Gent across two seasons.

The Belgian side are expected to look for around £30 million for David, with Lille already seeing a bid of £23 million rejected.

Leeds’ current number nine is Patrick Bamford but the Whites will certainly be looking to provide competition up top and strengthen in the market as they return to the Premier League.

