In other transfer news, Branislav Ivanovic is set for a shock return to the Premier League while Chelsea will reportedly pursue Declan Rice after they seal a move for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Liverpool monitoring Dortmund’s Reyna

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna ahead of a potential move for the 17-year-old.

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is considering a future swoop for the outstanding prospect who made his Bundesliga debut in January aged just 17.

Reyna, who is the son of former Man City and Sunderland midfielder Claudio, made 17 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

Klopp could look to his former club for a deal for Reyna who is widely considered one of Dortmund’s finest talents alongside Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

Ivanovic set for shock Premier League return

West Brom are reportedly closing in on the signing of former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic ahead of their Premier League return.

Ivanovic is a free agent after leaving Russian side Zenit St Petersburg this summer. The 36-year-old would bring a wealth of Premier League experience to the Hawthorns.

He spent nine seasons at Chelsea playing over 400 games and winning the title on three occasions at Stamford Bridge.

Ivanovic is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Baggies with manager Slaven Bilic outlining that he hoped the deal would be done soon.

Chelsea to pursue Rice after sealing Mendy deal

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The keeper will reportedly come in to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero and will cost in the region of £18.2 million.

Frank Lampard’s side have spent big this window and after they seal a deal for Mendy, they are expected to pursue Declan Rice.

Rice is thought to be the ideal final signing of the window for Lampard. However, West Ham may be reluctant to let the England international go.

The 21-year-old would cost in the region of £50 million.

