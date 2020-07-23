Transfer News: Leeds Target Sergio Romero, United Among Clubs Interested In Rabiot & Arsenal Confident Of Willian Swoop

In today’s transfer news, Leeds are interested in a move for Sergio Romero, Arsenal are confident of a deal for Chelsea’s Willian and Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs who could target Adrien Rabiot.

Leeds interested in Romero.

Leeds United may have just tied down the permanent signing of goalkeeper Ilan Meslier from Lorient for £5 million however they look to be in the market for another stopper.

According to Argentinean TV station TyC Sports, Marcelo Bielsa is interested in bringing Sergio Romero to Elland Road this summer from Manchester United.

Romero is widely regarded as one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League. However, he has largely been limited to appearances in cup competitions since his arrival in 2015.

The 33-year-old’s contract is up at the end of next season with United reportedly holding out for an extension however Romero could be tempted by Leeds, especially if Dean Henderson returns from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Arsenal confident of Willian move

Arsenal are confident that they can seal a move for Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian this summer according to a report in the Daily Express.

The report outlines that Gunners chiefs believe they can get a deal done for Willian whose contract expires at Chelsea on July 26th.

Manchester United are said to also be keeping tabs on the winger who will likely see himself fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge if he were to stay with the arrival of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Talks over a contract extension for Willian have stalled but with the Brazilian happy living in London a move to Arsenal may be the ideal switch.

Manchester United among teams interested in Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United are one of three Premier League teams who are said to be interested in signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot according to Calciomercato.

Rabiot was in demand last summer and joined Juventus from PSG however his time in Turin has been mixed with both parties said to be keen to separate.

The report outlines that if a suitable offer comes in then Juventus will sell Rabiot, with the 24-year-old said to favour a move to the Premier League.

Everton and Newcastle are also reportedly interested in Rabiot who will be hoping he can re-find some of his best form if he was to move to England.

