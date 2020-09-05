Transfer news: Leeds eye-up move for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha

In today’s transfer news, Leeds United reportedly enquire about Barcelona midfielder Rafinha ahead of their return to the Premier League.

In other transfer news, Arsenal were reportedly prepared to offer two players to Atletico Madrid in exchange for midfielder Thomas Partey while promising German winger Reda Khadra is reportedly on trial at Manchester United.

_____

Leeds in for Barcelona’s Rafinha

Leeds United are ‘knocking on the door’ for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha according to a report from Spanish publication Sport.es.

Rafinha’s future is set to be away from Barcelona and the 27-year-old spent last season on loan at La Liga side Celta Vigo. He is expected to leave the club this summer.

Leeds United are knocking on Barcelona's door to sign Rafinha, and talks have started for the Brazilian midfielder. Barça want 16 million euros for Rafinha, who dreams of playing in the same league as his brother Thiago. [sport] pic.twitter.com/BUpdntLYt4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 5, 2020

Barca are said to be looking for around €16 million for the Brazilian international with a buy-back clause in the contract however Leeds hope they can get their man for less.

Leeds are reportedly still in talks with Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul however they may see Rafinha, the brother of Liverpool target Thiago, as a cheaper option.

_____

Arsenal discussed offering two players for Thomas Partey

Arsenal were prepared to offer both Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette in exchange for Thomas Partey according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been pursuing Partey throughout this transfer window however Atletico Madrid have held firm on their £45 million valuation of the midfielder.

“For sure they spoke with Atletico Madrid,” Romano told Lee Gunner on his YouTube channel.

“It was during the meeting they had for Thomas, the first time it was in July. They spoke about Matteo Guendouzi and they spoke also about Lacazette.”

_____

German winger on trial with Manchester United

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Reda Khadra is currently on trial with Manchester United according to a report from MailOnline.

The 19-year-old became a free agent at the end of last season after leaving the Bundesliga club having not made a senior appearance for them.

Reda Khadra was the trialist due to start for #MUFC Under-23s against Doncaster but the winger wasn't able to play in the end. The 19-year-old Germany youth international left Borussia Dortmund in July having come through the youth system, according to Transfermarkt — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 3, 2020

Khadra would likely be brought into the U23 set-up at United but clearly has potential and is a former German U18 international.

_____

Read More About: Arsenal, leeds united, Manchester United, Premier League, transfer news