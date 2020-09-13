In today’s transfer news, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told PSG that he wishes to leave the club at the end of the season.

_____

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave at the end of the season

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told the club he wants to leave at the end of the season according to The Times.

The report outlines that Mbappe asked to leave so he can further his career following PSG’s loss to Bayern Munich in last season’s Champions League final.

Mbappe is said to favour a move to either the Premier League or La Liga with both Real Madrid and Liverpool heavily linked with the player in the past.

The 21-year-old could be keen on joining the Premier League champions having spoke of his admiration for the club on multiple occasions.

_____

Manchester United could move for Gareth Bale

Manchester United could make a shock move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale as the pursuit of Jadon Sancho continues to cause the club frustration.

According to The Daily Star, Solskjaer sees Bale as a good alternative to Sancho as the Red Devils look to close the gap on the Premier League’s top two.

United are growing continually frustrated with the move for Sancho with his club Borussia Dortmund refusing to budge on their £108million asking price.

It is believed that Ed Woodward would prefer to take Bale on loan from Madrid with an option to buy with the club ready to pay half his wages in a bid to get the Welsh international off their books.

______

Leeds eye move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Leeds United want to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a permanent deal according to the Daily Mail.

Gallagher is highly rated at Stamford Bridge however he has had a host of Premier League clubs pursuing him during this transfer window.

The Mail report that Gallagher will likely sign a new contract at the club before going out on loan however Leeds have a strong belief that the 20-year-old will fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s side and are willing to offer him a permanent deal.

Leeds’ recruitment has stalled somewhat following the signings of Rodrigo and Robin Koch as they look to add more quality in the midfield area.

______

