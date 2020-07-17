Transfer News: Klopp Approves Thiago Signing, Clubs To Battle For Saints Star & Coutinho To Chelsea

In today’s transfer news, Jurgen Klopp approves Liverpool’s signing of Thiago, Everton and Tottenham eye up Southampton’s Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Phillipe Coutinho could be on his way to Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp approves Thiago signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly signed off on the arrival of midfielder Thiago from Bayern Munich, according to German publication BILD.

The Spanish midfielder is expected to leave Munich this summer with the report also outlining that personal terms have been agreed by both the player and Liverpool.

The stumbling block though will likely be the fee Liverpool must pay for the 29-year-old with the Reds not prepared to pay over £22.5 million for Thiago while Bayern believe he is worth around £40 million.

Thiago has had injury problems over the last few years and isn’t quite in the age profile of a usual Klopp signing however he would certainly add quality to Liverpool’s midfield ahead of next season.

Everton and Tottenham keen on Hojbjerg

Southampton midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg is a man in demand this summer, with both Everton and Tottenham reportedly in talks with the Danish international according to Sky Sports.

Hojbjerg has been a target of Jose Mourinho and Tottenham since the start of the year and Spurs reportedly want to include right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who is currently on loan at Southampton, in the deal.

Tottenham though are yet to meet his £25 million valuation with Southampton still keen to assess Walker-Peters’ performances in the remainder of the season before deciding whether to sign him permanently or not.

Everton are also said to have made an offer for Hojbjerg, with Ancelotti keen on bringing new faces to Goodison Park this summer however it is understood that the player prefers a move to Tottenham.

Chelsea favourites to land Phillipe Coutinho

Chelsea have moved into favourites to sign Phillipe Coutinho, with Barcelona reportedly offering the midfielder to a number of Premier League clubs.

According to a report in the Evening Standard, Coutinho could end his difficult spell at the Nou Camp, following a loan spell at Bayern Munich, by heading to Stamford Bridge and joining Frank Lampard’s side.

Chelsea have already completed the signing of both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer and are reportedly keen on Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, in addition to a potential move for Coutinho.

