Transfer News: Memphis Depay Could Hold Key To Jadon Sancho’s Man United Move

Borussia Dortmund keen on Memphis as Sancho replacement

Borussia Dortmund want former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay as a replacement for Jadon Sancho should the England international head to Old Trafford this summer.

According to AS, Depay could hold the key to Sancho’s move to Manchester United with Dortmund ready to pay Lyon £41m for his signature.

Depay had a difficult spell at United but has been revitalised in France scoring 14 goals in 18 games across all competitions this season.

United still face a stumbling block over the fee for Sancho, which is said to be around £89 million however Dortmund are keen to finalise any deal by August 10th meaning there will have to be movement from one of the two sides.

They will want a pre-agreement in place for Depay however it is unlikely that he moves until after the conclusion of Lyon’s Champions League campaign.

Liverpool plot move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly

Liverpool are plotting a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly following the Cherries’ Premier League relegation according to the Express.

The Reds were said to have been keen on Kelly last summer but the defender instead joined Bournemouth from Reading for a fee of £13 million.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now reportedly considering a fresh bid for Kelly, who can play both centre-back and left-back with those two areas positions Liverpool require depth in.

Kelly however only made nine appearances this season for Bournemouth after being plagued with injuries and his lack of game time could stand in the way of any potential move.

Manchester City and Chelsea among clubs monitoring David Alaba

Manchester City and Chelsea are among a host of top European clubs monitoring Bayern Munich’s David Alaba according to the Telegraph.

The Austrian defender is yet to sign a new contract at the German champions with clubs said to be ready to swoop should he refuse to do so.

Inter Milan, PSG and Barcelona are also said to be interested in Alaba who can play at both left-back and in central midfield.

