Transfer News: Chelsea plan shock move for John Stones

Chelsea plan a shock move for John Stones as Liverpool eye David Brooks in today’s transfer news.

____

John Stones to Chelsea?

Chelsea are targeting a cut-price move for Manchester City defender John Stones according to the Mirror.

City are reportedly willing to take a loss on Stones who has now fallen further down the pecking order after Nathan Ake’s arrival.

Frank Lampard’s side will approach City with a £20m offer and are reportedly hopeful of a potential deal.

Stones joined City from Everton for £47m in 2016 but has had an inconsistent career in Manchester.

The 26-year-old will likely push for an exit this summer and Lampard believes he can get the most out of Stones.

Chelsea are in need of defensive additions after struggles in that area throughout last season.

_____

Liverpool eye Brooks

The Mirror also report that Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Bournemouth winger David Brooks this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to add depth in wide areas and Brooks will likely be available after Bournemouth’s relegation.

Bournemouth though reportedly want £35m for the Welshman who impressed in his first Premier League season in 2018/2019.

Injuries curtailed his 2019/20 campaign and his absence proved to be a huge blow in the Cherries bid to stave off relegation.

______

United close to concluding Sancho deal

Manchester United are closing in on capturing Jadon Sancho according to the Sunday Times.

The £108m fee still remains an issue however United are confident of securing a deal given that they are the only current bidders.

Sancho was spotted at a house party in the UK on Saturday night and was reportedly added to a Whatsapp group containing United players.

Dortmund set a deadline of August 10th on any deal for Sancho but it is likely that the saga will extend past that date.

______

Ben White in demand

Leeds United failed with two bids to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White back to the club.

White spent last season on loan at Elland Road helping Leeds win the Championship.

The club, understandably want him back, but Sky Sports reported that bids of £18 million and £22 million were rejected.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on White. However, Chelsea are willing to outbid any rivals for him.

Brighton reportedly want £40 million for White with Chelsea undeterred by that figure according to the Daily Star.