Transfer News: Arsenal Enter Race For Jack Grealish As Man United Target Spanish Defender

In today’s transfer news, Arsenal enter the race for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Manchester United target Pau Torres and West Ham keen on a move for Irish defender Ryan Manning.

Arsenal enter the race of Jack Grealish

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish this summer according to Sky Sports.

Despite helping Villa stay in the Premier League, Grealish is said to be undecided over his future and had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Grealish’s price-tag of £80 million however has caused interest from the Red Devils to cool and could open up the door for Mikel Arteta’s side to swoop.

The Gunners are yet to follow up on the interest however with a possible exit for Mesut Ozil this summer, Grealish could prove to be a very strong fit at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United target Pau Torres

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Villareal and Spain defender Pau Torres according to The Times.

The report outlines that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bringing another centre-half to the club to pair alongside Harry Maguire with Torres believed to be the managers’ top choice.

United had also been linked with Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake and Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes, however it is the 24-year-old Spanish international who is the front-runner.

The addition of a centre-back will likely see Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe drop down the pecking order and spell the end for Phil Jones while Chris Smalling may return to the United fold after impressing on loan at Roma.

David Moyes looking to bring Ryan Manning to West Ham

West Ham United are hoping to add QPR and Ireland defender Ryan Manning to their squad this summer according to The Telegraph.

Manning has impressed for the Championship side since moving to a left-back role and according to the report West Ham view him as a ‘low risk signing’ given the progress he has made at Loftus Road.

Moyes was in attendance for QPR’s recent game against Millwall and saw Manning as well as fellow target Eberechi Eze find the net in a 4-3 win.

QPR recently triggered an extension in Manning’s contract until next summer however that will reportedly not put West Ham off.