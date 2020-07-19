Transfer News: Arsenal Considering Coutinho Swap, United Want Torino Striker & Clubs Track Cantwell

In today’s transfer news, Arsenal consider a swap deal for Phillipe Coutinho, Manchester United identify Andrea Belotti as a target and Premier League clubs track Norwich’s Todd Cantwell.

Arsenal consider sensational swap for Phillipe Coutinho

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona over a potential swap deal for midfielder Phillipe Coutinho according to the Daily Express.

The Gunners may have a limited budget to work with this summer however a swap deal could help with their financial restrictions and help a deal for the out of favour Coutinho.

It has been suggested that the swap would involve holding midfielder Matteo Guendouzi who has been frozen out by Mikel Arteta following his actions after Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton – with the Frenchman finding himself left out of the squad in their FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Coutinho is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League following a tricky spell at the Nou Camp.

Man United identify Andrea Belotti as potential target

Manchester United have reportedly identified Torino striker Andrea Belotti as a potential transfer target this summer according to Italian publication Tuttosport.

Despite United having an incredibly talented front line, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly still keen to strengthen with the Italian frontman set to be monitored by the Red Devils.

Belotti has been one of Serie A’s most lethal frontmen over the past few years netting 92 goals in 187 games however United face competition from Inter Milan for his signature.

Tuttosport outlines that United will have to better Fiorentina’s £36m bid submitted in January if they are to land the striker, although a £90m release clause for foreign clubs still exists in Belotti’s contract.

Premier League clubs keen on Todd Cantwell

Norwich City may not be playing Premier League football next season, but one of their key men from this campaign could well be.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, both Leicester and Newcastle have joined the race for midfielder Todd Cantwell after the 22-year-old’s impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are all also understood to be among the sides who have monitored Cantwell this season, in what was a disappointing campaign for Norwich.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke is confident that they can keep a hold of some of their prized assets – like Cantwell – despite relegation however for the right money he could certainly be tempted away from Carrow Road,

