Transfer News: Arsenal Target Celtic Striker, Spurs Eyeing Roma’s Zaniolo As Chelsea Keeper Search Heats Up

In today’s transfer news, Arsenal are favourites to sign Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, Tottenham eye up a move for Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo as Chelsea’s goalkeeper search heats up.

______

Arsenal favourites to land Celtic striker

Arsenal may be forced to look for a striker in the transfer market if Pierre Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette (or both) depart the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners are favourites to land Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard who has scored 62 goals in 126 games since arriving at the Scottish champions three seasons ago from PSG.

Edouard has been somewhat of a talisman for Celtic, particularly over the last couple of seasons, however speaking to the Daily Record on Tuesday, manager Neil Lennon admitted that the striker ‘has a price.’

_____

Tottenham prepared to bid for Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and are prepared to make a bid according to the Daily Express.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly very keen on the 21-year-old who has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 64 appearances in all competitions since joining Roma.

The report outlines that Tottenham will face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus who all like Zaniolo, however, Spurs will start the bidding at £45 million.

Roma are understood to want around £55-65 million for the playmaker.

____

Chelsea’s goalkeeper search heats up

Chelsea are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer with two big names popping up in today’s transfer rumours.

According to The Sun, the Blues are said to be chasing PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, with the French keeper expected to leave his current club this summer.

The 27-year-old was most recently on loan at Real Madrid as cover for Thibaut Courtois and has bought a house in London as rumours of a potential move to Chelsea heat up.

Frank Lampard’s men have also been linked to a sensational move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that Chelsea are hoping to complete an ‘impossible’ move for the German keeper and are keen to include Kepa Arrizabalaga in any potential deal for Ter Stegen.

______