Tony Cascarino: Man United should replace Solskjaer with Marcelo Bielsa

Former Ireland and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes that Manchester United should replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Man United were disappointing in their first game of the Premier League season losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace. Leeds on the other hand have looked impressive in their opening two games, winning 4-3 against Fulham and losing 4-3 against Liverpool.

Leeds’ defensive issues are clear however Bielsa’s men have been scintillating going forward, taking many risks in their pursuit of victory.

Tony Cascarino on Man United.

This risk-taking is something that Cascarino believes United need in their side. Speaking on Talksport, the former Ireland international outlined that he felt the Red Devils were ‘sloppy and laboured’ against Crystal Palace.

“I think Solskjaer got a lot wrong yesterday,” began Cascarino, “because he should have made changes a lot earlier.

“There was no urgency.

“I was watching Leeds in the earlier game, and then watching Man United at 5:30pm, and I was thinking, ‘maybe United do need something different’.

“Not players, but maybe they need Bielsa.

“I’m looking at Man United and thinking they do the exact opposite of what Leeds do – they don’t take risks.

“When Ole gets it right – and he has got it right in a good few games – they are offensive and attacking and dangerous from many parts of the team.

“But yesterday they were laboured, sloppy and never had anything which represents Manchester United.”

United’s performance against Palace made it clear that new signings are needed to improve things at Old Trafford. Solskjaer’s side have only brought one player to the club so far in this window – Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Defender Luke Shaw admitted that he fells as though some new faces would add quality to their squad.

“We are a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad,” Shaw told Norway’s TV2.

“It can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.”

