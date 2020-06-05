Here’s Why Liverpool Reportedly Pulled Out Of Deal For Chelsea-Bound Timo Werner

Chelsea look set to clinch one of the summer’s most high profile signings in the coming week when they welcome RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge.

It had looked as though Werner, who has 31 goals so far this season for Leipzig, would link up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. However, it now appears as though he will sign for Chelsea.

According to a report in the Athletic, the Blues will finalise a deal for Werner after meeting his £54 million release clause, despite the ongoing interest from Liverpool.

The report outlines that Werner had been won over by Liverpool over the course of a number of meetings.

However, the financial implications of the recent COVID-19 crisis have meant that the club are no longer willing to spend the money required to secure his services.

The decision also comes in part due to the likelihood of the African Cup of Nations being pushed back until 2022. Liverpool had planned on easing Werner into the squad in the six-week absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Now though, £54 million is seen by the club as a big spend for a player who will essentially be behind one of Europe’s most impressive forward lines in the pecking order.

Manchester United were also reportedly interested however they would first have had to have found a buyer for Paul Pogba before meeting Werner’s release clause.

Should he complete his move, Werner would be the second high-profile signing of the summer for Chelsea after the arrival of attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Werner is widely considered one of the most promising strikers in all of Europe and would be a huge boost for Chelsea, who have had some issues in front of goal this season, despite the emergence of Tammy Abraham.

The 24-year-old has scored 92 goals in 154 games for Leipzig as well as 11 in 29 for Germany at international level.