Timo Werner explains why he signed for Chelsea instead of Liverpool

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has explained why he elected to turn down Liverpool in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

After a brilliant spell at German side RB Leipzig, Timo Werner signed for Chelsea for £53 million making him one of many new faces arriving at the club during this window.

Werner however had long been linked with a potential move to Liverpool to link up with fellow German Jurgen Klopp at the Premier League champions.

The 24-year-old’s price-tag had been widely considered the reason behind him not heading to Anfield however speaking to The Athletic he explained that he felt Chelsea were a better fit for him.

“In another world, it could have happened. If LFC call, you have to listen and think about it. They are one of the best teams on the world, with a super coach – a German coach to boot. Of course you think about that.

“But in the end, my decision went Chelsea’s way. Not because there was anything wrong with Liverpool. But at Chelsea, the whole package was a better fit for me.”

Werner also credited Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as a huge reason behind the decision to join the club and that he enjoyed the philosophy the former England midfielder preached to him.

“He called me and we talked about his idea of football and his idea of how the way the team would look like,’ he added. ‘It all sounded good to me, especially the way he talked to me. It wasn’t like, “I’m the coach and I want you. Please come!” He was very relaxed, asking me how I saw things, how I felt about playing here or there.

“And I was able to voice my opinion as well. He listened. In many aspects, we were in close agreement. He wants to play a pressing game, taking the game to the opposition, with quick transitions but to be good in possession as well.

“He said, “Timo, you will be free to make the right moves on the pitch, I trust you.” It was a very good conversation.”

