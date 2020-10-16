Three promising Liverpool youngsters have left the club on loan

Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn and Harvey Elliot have all reportedly left Liverpool on loan ahead of the domestic deadline in a bid to gain first team experience.

All three are promising prospects who are highly rated by Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, winger Harry Wilson has sealed a loan move to Championship side Cardiff City.

Wilson impressed during loan spells at Derby and Bournemouth over the last two seasons and made his first senior start for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal last month.

Wilson had been linked with a move to the likes of Burnley and Swansea, however Cardiff have won the race for his signature after reportedly paying a £1.2 million loan fee for his services.

The 22-year-old Welsh international scored seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season.

Another young star who has departed Anfield in this window is 17-year-old prospect Harvey Elliot who has joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers for the remainder of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Elliot is widely considered to be one of, if not, the best prospect Liverpool currently have on their books however first team chances are expected to be limited at the Premier League champions this season.

The 17-year-old has made one appearance so far this season in Liverpool’s 7-2 victory against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup, after featuring nine times across all competitions for the Reds in the last campaign, including two sub appearances in the Premier League.

The final Liverpool youngster to depart on the domestic deadline day is Ben Woodburn who has signed for League One outift Blackpool on loan.

The Welsh international spent last season on loan with Oxford United however his campaign was hampered by two serious foot injuries.

Woodburn, like Elliott and Wilson was unlikely to see too many first team minutes this season and has therefore joined the League One club

Read More About: Harvey Elliott, Liverpool, Premier League