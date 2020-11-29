Thomas Muller makes ‘windy night in Stoke’ reference after Bayern win

‘You have to show it on a windy night in Stoke’

Thomas Muller compared Bayern Munich’s win over Stuttgart to ‘a windy night in Stoke’ after the German champions’ hard fought three points.

Bayern Munich went a goal down away to Stuttgart in the 20th minute of the game but came back to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Douglas Costa.

The game was a tricky one for Bayern, who currently sit top of the Bundesliga table, with Stuttgart in 10th.

Following the victory, Bayern forward Thomas Muller was interviewed by BT Sport and pulled out an iconic Premier League phrase to describe what he thought about the game.

“How do the British people say it? You have to show it on a windy night in Stoke? Today it was not windy and Stuttgart is not Stoke but Stuttgart is a team that plays very well in the last few weeks.

“We knew that today it could be tough, we didn’t have a good start in the first half, but we turned it around. We put everything in that we had and in the end we won.”

Thomas Müller knows about those windy nights in Stoke 😅 pic.twitter.com/hT5GgcEHXD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

According to Talksport, the iconic phrase was first coined by former Sky Sports pundit Andy Gray in the 2010/11 season, in reference to Lionel Messi and the fact that he could struggle at the infamously tough Brittania Stadium.

Stoke are of course now in the Championship, meaning the Premier League sides don’t have to suffer a tough away trip to the Potteries.

Read More About: Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, thomas muller