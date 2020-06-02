Can You Get Top Marks In This Ultimate World Cup Quiz?

How well do you know your World Cups from down through the years?

If you know your Italia 90s from your France 98s, then we have compiled the perfect quiz for you.

To test your knowledge, we’ve put together 20 clues/questions about the World Cup and we’re giving you five minutes to get full marks.

Questions vary from the very first tournament which was hosted by Uruguay in 1930 up until the 2022 edition of the competition which will take place in two years time.

This is tough but make sure to let us know what score you get. Good luck and if the quiz below fails to load click here.





