Thierry Henry reportedly in running to become next Barcelona manager

Mauricio Pochettino, Thierry Henry and Ronald Koeman have all been named as a potential successor to Quique Setien at Barcelona according to reports.

The Catalan giants suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on Friday night in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Although no official announcement has been made, journalist Fabrizio Romano has outlined that Setien has already been relieved of his duties at the club.

Setien only took over in January but saw his side relinquish the La Liga title to Real Madrid as well as the calamitous Champions League exit.

According to a report from Spanish publication RAC1, Barca are prepared to make an approach to Pochettino after he had dinner with club president Josep Bartomeu last week.

The former Tottenham boss however has links to Barcelona’s rivals Espanyol. Despite this he is still the favourite to succeed Setien.

Another surprise candidate who has emerged is the club’s former striker Thierry Henry. According to a report from France Football, Henry is a serious contender to be given the job.

Henry is considered a club legend at Barcelona however his managerial career has been less fruitful. The former Arsenal striker is the current manager at MLS side Montreal Impact. He has won just one of his six games in charge.

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman is also reportedly on Barca’s shortlist, according to the Daily Mail, as well as ex-Juventus boss Massimo Allegri.

Club legend Xavi has frequently been linked with the Barca dugout however he turned down the job in January and is not expected to be approached again.

Speaking after the game, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique outlined that he believes changes are needed at the club;

This is very painful but I hope it serves some purpose… We all need to reflect deeply, the club needs lots of changes, I’m not talking about the coach, players – I don’t want to point the finger at anyone but the club needs changes on a structural level.

“If new blood needs to come for the club to change course then I’m not untouchable and I’ll be the first to leave if needs be, because it seems as if we’ve hit rock bottom.

“We all have to reflect about what is the best thing for the club and for Barca.”

