Thiago says goodbye to Bayern Munich ahead of Liverpool move

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has said goodbye to the German champions ahead of a potential move to Liverpool.

Thiago is set to join the Reds in a deal worth £20 million plus £5 million in add-ons, on a four year contract.

The Spanish midfielder has won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles as well as four German Cups, the Club World Cup and last season’s Champions League.

He took to social media on Friday to share a heartfelt video montage from his time at Bayern as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

Thiago also called the decision to leave Bayern, ‘the most difficult of his career’

“I have made the most difficult decision of my sports career,” he said.

“I will close this chapter on this wonderful club where I have grown as a player for seven years. Triumphs, joy and also hard times. “But what I am most proud of is that I arrived in Munich as a young man filled with dreams and now I will leave completely fulfilled with a club, a history and a culture. “Here I learned to love a tradition that I am now saying goodbye to, but which I will never forget. Sound on. Goosebumps. And the best possible memory to close this amazing chapter. @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/rAa44UZVST — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020 “I have experienced fantastic moments – in this city with my Bavarian family who treated me so well and loved me every second. “My decision is purely of a sporting nature. As a soccer player I want new challenges to develop myself further. Thiago will become Liverpool’s second signing of the transfer window. Jurgen Klopp’s men added after Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas who arrived from Olympiakos. The champions began the season with a 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United last Saturday. An impressive hat-trick from Mo Salah gave them victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Read More About: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Premier League, Thiago Alcantara