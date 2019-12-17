Sunderland Looking To Bring Liam Kelly Back To English Football

League One side Sunderland are reportedly looking to bring former Irish underage international Liam Kelly back to English football following his spell in Holland.

According to a report from The Sun, Kelly is free to leave Eredivisie side Feyenoord in the January transfer window, despite only joining them in the summer from Reading.

Kelly has struggled during his time in Holland starting just one league game after being brought to the club by former Royals boss Jaap Staam, who left his post at Feyenoord in October.

With game time limited, Sunderland are keen on bringing Kelly to the club to boost their chances of getting back into the playoff mix while MK:Dons and Oxford United are also said to be interested.

Kelly burst onto the scene for Reading in the 2016/2017 campaign when, under Staam, they finished third in the Championship with the talented midfielder featuring in 28 games.

The season after that he was arguably their best performer playing 34 games despite a difficult campaign which saw them finish 20th and Staam departing the club.

Kelly featured less in his third and final season at the Madjeski Stadium, eventually being allowed to leave for Feyenoord where he has been since July of this year.

The 24-year-old was born in England but had featured for Ireland’s U19s and U21s before rejecting a call up to the senior squad in March 2018 ahead of a friendly against Turkey.

He outlined at the time that it was “due to personal reasons” and nothing to do with “being English or Irish” while Kelly reaffirmed that status when he signed for Feyenoord in the summer explaining that he still harboured hopes of an international call-up.

“Maybe if I perform well at Feyenoord, that (Ireland) door will open,” he said. “It would be a great honour and good for my development,” he said in quotes reported by The Independent.ie at time.