Stoke Release Statement Condemning Abuse Of James McClean

Stoke City have released a statement condemning the abuse of winger James McClean who was the subjected to discriminatory chanting earlier this season.

Barnsley were charged by the FA following sectarian chanting aimed at McClean in November, with Stoke’s game against Huddersfield having to be stopped momentarily while the winger reported the abuse to the referee.

McClean’s club released a statement on Friday afternoon in support of their player calling the abuse he has suffered a “hate crime.”

“At recent fixtures opposition fans have sadly targeted James McClean with vile anti-social chanting leading to the FA issuing charges against one club.

“Stoke City wish to reiterate their continued support for James.

“We believe the chanting to be discriminatory and, like any other hate crime, there is no place for it in society and the perpetrators should be held accountable.

“As a Club we have always supported James and will continue to do so.”

McClean himself contributed to the statement adding;

“I appreciate the backing the Club have given me since I joined in 2018 and it’s reassuring to know that support remains.”

“The Club reminds all supporters that football is a game for all and that we should treat each other with respect and dignity.

“Discriminatory or abusive chanting of any kind is simply unacceptable.”

Kick It Out, the campaign against discrimination in football, tweeted their support of Stoke’s statement outlining that they are “fully behind” it.

“We’re fully behind this statement,” Kick It Out posted.

“The continued discriminatory abuse targeted at James McClean is absolutely unacceptable and if you see it or hear it, report it to us or @stokecity.”