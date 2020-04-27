“I Think About It Most Days” – Steven Gerrard On Infamous Chelsea Slip

Six years ago today, Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea allowed Demba Ba to score the winning goal in a 1-0 defeat that contributed to Liverpool missing out on the 2013/2014 Premier League title.

Brendan Rodgers’ men were on a 16-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League – winning their previous 11 encounters – and held a five-point lead at the top of the table with just three games remaining.

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, however, still had title ambitions of their own and put a massive dent in Liverpool’s Premier League aspirations with a 1-0 win at Anfield.

Chelsea’s goal came just before half-time through Ba, who capitalised on an error from Gerrard who slipped, allowing the striker to take the ball through on goal and finish past Simon Mignolet.

The moment has become etched in Premier League history thanks in no small part to Gerrard’s ‘we do not let this slip’ team talk against Manchester City, just prior to his error against Chelsea.

A number of factors led to Liverpool eventually surrendering the league title to Manchester City – they would go on to let a 3-1 lead slip against Crystal Palace to draw 3-3 a week later – however, Gerrard’s error has become somewhat of a symbol for their collapse.

Gerrard never managed to win the Premier League title despite a glittering career at Anfield and outlined that the slip is still something he frequently replays in his mind.

“Definitely, yeah. I think about it most days,” he said on Jamie Carragher’s Greatest Game podcast.

“A Liverpool team winning the league would help how I feel for sure. When I analyse it properly I obviously understand it wasn’t just that moment but still part of me, in my head, thinks it is.

“People say to me to make me feel better, ‘it was over 38 games.’ But I still know behind what you are saying to me that that moment was so big. That moment was so big. Brendan [Rodgers, Liverpool manager at the time] said something recently that Jordan Henderson’s suspension killed us and it did

“It might have had a minor per cent. [There were] all little things during the season, but it wasn’t at that time at that moment against that team. That is still behind all the people trying to soften it up for me.”

Gerrard was also asked by Carragher why he decided to fly to Monaco in the immediate aftermath of the Chelsea defeat.

“Because that was a f****** tough moment,” he said. “Even tougher than what people probably think it was. The only time in a 20-year career I have felt numb. That my body has felt numb. It was f****** bad.”