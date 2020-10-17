Steve Finnan auctions off Liverpool Champions League medal and jersey

Former Ireland international defender Steve Finnan is auctioning off his 2005 Champions League winners medal as well as his Liverpool jersey from the final.

Steve Finnan was a part of Liverpool’s Champions League winning squad in 2005, starting the final as the Reds came from 3-0 down against AC Milan to beat the Italian side on penalties.

He also started the final two years later against AC Milan once again but this time Liverpool found themselves on the losing end.

Finnan would go on to play for Espanyol and Portsmouth after leaving Liverpool however he has kept a relatively low profile since his retirement from the game, setting up a property business with his brother.

Memorabilia from Finnan’s career have shown up on auction website Graham Budd Auction, with the former Irish international looking to offload medals and jerseys.

His Champions League winning medal is listed as having an estimated value of between £12,000-£15,000, with his signed jersey from Istanbul listed between £2,000-£2,500.

He is also auctioning off a small replica trophy (£5,000-£7,000) from the Champions League final as well as his 2006 FA Cup winners medal (£5,000-7,000).

Finnan started the 2006 final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff as Liverpool defeated West Ham on penalties following a 3-3 after extra time.

The 44-year-old joined Liverpool in 2003 after a hugely successful spell with Fulham which saw him named in the PFA Team of the Year in his first year in the Premier League.

Finnan was also a mainstay of the Irish national team during his career, winning 53 caps for the Boys in Green and scoring two goals.

He was a part of the squad in the 2002 World Cup who would reach the competition’s last 16 before losing out on penalties to Spain.

Read More About: Champions League, Liverpool, Premier League, steve finnan