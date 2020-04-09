Stephen Kenny Explains Reasons Behind Robbie Keane Decision

New Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has outlined that he wanted his ‘own backroom’ staff as the inclusion of Robbie Keane in his coaching set up continues to look less and less likely.

Kenny stepped into the role on Saturday after the FAI announced that Mick McCarthy would be leaving, with the former Dundalk manager’s backroom staff consisting of Keith Andrews, Damien Duff and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Conspicuous by his absence was Keane, who had been the assistant manager under McCarthy with two years left on his current contract.

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens outlined last week that they wouldn’t be ruling a place out for Keane, however, the Irish boss explained that he prefers clear and defined roles in his management team.

“I have the height of respect for Robbie Keane and I’ve always got on fine with Robbie,” Kenny told RTÉ Sport’s Tony O’Donoghue.

“Listen, he’s been our greatest ever goalscorer…it was just that I wanted my own backroom team, simple as that.

“Keith Andrews is my assistant. We’ve worked together for the last 15 months with the under 21s and we’ve got a tremendous rapport, get on very well. For me I’m into clearly defined roles as a management team, I don’t like crossover roles.”

Kenny also outlined that he would not be changing the eye-catching style of football he has become known for when he takes his first game in charge of the Boys in Green.

“Life is short and you only get one chance at this. I won’t have any fear coming into this. I want my team to play completely without fear.

“This is not a stepping stone for me. This is it. This is the ultimate job. This is the job you would dream of. This is a tremendous opportunity. Irish fans, we’ve got tremendous support, and I think they want to look forward to coming to the Aviva and seeing a team pass the ball, really open up and really entertain them.

“My job as manager I feel that’s part of your remit, to get players to fulfil their potential that people look forward to coming that it’s a real thing that we can go and can try and dominate games.

“I’m not a celebrity, I’m just a football coach, that’s all I want to be. I’m just looking forward to working with the players. We’ve got a great group of players, I’m honoured to work with them. It’s my job to unlock the potential of the whole team and I intend to do that.”