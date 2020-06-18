Stephen Kenny Names Midfield Trio Who Could Come Into Irish Squad

Irish manager Stephen Kenny has outlined that midfielders James McCarthy and Harry Arter could return to the international fold ahead of his first game in charge of the Boys in Green.

The FAI confirmed on Wednesday that Kenny’s first game would come in the UEFA Nations League against Bulgaria in September, with the crucial Euro playoff against Slovakia taking place on October 8th.

The Boys in Green will also face Finland in the September double header and Kenny will be hoping to have a fully fit squad to choose from when international football returns.

It is expected that the new Irish boss will blood some of the young players coming through the ranks and speaking on FAITV he was quizzed about potential new additions to the squad.

Kenny name checked some older faces in James McCarthy and Harry Arter while also mentioning Irish U21 captain Jayson Molumby as someone who may be involved.

“It’s great to have players available for selection and increase the competition. I think James McCarthy is an exceptional talent and the fact that he’s played 22 games for Crystal Palace this season. We want to increase our options and hopefully he can get a run of games without injury. That’d be great for him.

“Harry Arter of course has only featured early on in the campaign away to Gibraltar, he played a few minutes but Harry has been in the system since U16s with Ireland and is having a good season with Fulham.

“Jayson Molumby, captain of the U21s, he’s trying to get Millwall promoted this season and he’s in the process of that. I think it’s good to assess our options and have a level of competition.”

McCarthy has of course not featured for Ireland since October of 2016 due to a mixture of injury and lack of playing time at club level while Arter, as Kenny mentioned, only played once during the Euro qualifiers against Gibraltar.

The addition of both, along with the impressive Molumby would add depth and quality to Ireland’s midfield ahead of the autumn games.

Kenny also spoke highly of Shane Long and David McGoldrick, mentioning that the Sheffield United striker will have a big part to play for his team and could be the perfect ‘complement’ for some of the younger strikers Ireland have coming through.

“David’s international career has come late. He really is at the peak of his career now. He’s the focal point of the team who are competing for a Champions League place.

“People say, ‘well he’s not a prolific goalscorer,’ but he got 15 goals getting Sheffield United promoted. He’s a creator of goals and we’ve got a lot of good young strikers coming through. He’ll complement them I feel with the attributes he has. He’ll have a big impact on their careers.

“So yes, David is very important to us.”