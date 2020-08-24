Troy Parrott & Adam Idah in as Stephen Kenny names first Ireland squad

It’s a new era for the Ireland team.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named his first squad since taking the top job in April of this year.

The Boys in Green face Bulgaria and Finland in a doubleheader in the UEFA Nations League in September.

Kenny has included Millwall’s on-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott in the squad while there is also a first call-up for Norwich frontman Adam Idah.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy, Fulham’s Harry Arter, Southampton’s Shane Long and Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan all return to the squad for the games in Sofia and Dublin.

There is also a first senior call-up for Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby who had become a key part of Kenny’s U21 side, captaining them under the new Irish boss.

Kenny however opted not to include the likes of Glenn Whelan and Josh Cullen while Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne also misses out on his first squad.

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick, will join the squad for the Finland game, pending the assessment of a long-term foot injury.

The Irish players will meet up on Sunday ahead of two day’s training at the National Training Centre in Abbotstown before flying to the Bulgarian capital on Tuesday afternoon.

_____

Ireland squad v Bulgaria and Finland

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (unattached)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur – on loan at Millwall), Shane Long (Southampton).

Note: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) will join the squad for the Finland game.

Read More About: Ireland, ireland squad, stephen kenny