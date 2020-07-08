Stephen Kenny Provides Update On Dan Crowley’s Eligibility & Stephen Ireland

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has given an update on the eligibility of Birmingham City midfielder Dan Crowley

Crowley had confirmed in 2019 that he would be applying for an international transfer from England to Ireland having represented both countries at underage international level.

Speaking last August, then manager Mick McCarthy outlined that there were some ‘eligibility issues’ over Crowley’s potential move to Ireland, despite his desire to represent the Boys in Green.

The 22-year-old impressed in Holland during his time with Willem II leading them to the Dutch Cup final before earning a move to Birmingham in the Championship last summer, where he’s featured 33 times, creating five goals.

Kenny was quizzed on whether Crowley would be available for selection ahead of his first squad in September but confirmed there are still some ‘question marks’ over the talented midfielder’s eligibility.

He cited the similar case of Sevilla’s Ryan Johansson, who declared for Sweden earlier this year, after failing in his FIFA appeal to switch his international allegiances to Ireland.

‘There are question marks over that because of the Johansson ruling. The paperwork has been processed but it’s not been improved completely yet.

“I haven’t spoken to him on it yet. It’s because he played for England and not had citizenship while he played for England. I’m not 100% sure what will happen.”

Crowley, who plays in the number 10 role for his club, would no doubt be a strong addition to the Irish setup under Kenny.

However, taking the Johansson ruling into consideration, it may be a difficult one for Ireland to get over the line.

Kenny was also asked about a potential return to the Irish international setup for former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland.

Ireland outlined earlier this month that he still harboured hopes of returning to play for his country, despite not featuring for the Boys in Green since 2007.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Bolton in December 2018 and Kenny outlined that even though Ireland is talented, he is looking for his players to be playing regular football.

“I haven’t spoken to him. Stephen is obviously a terrifically talented player, and all the players we want them playing in first teams. We’ll see how that goes.”