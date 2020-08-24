Stephen Ireland on trial with League One Swindon Town

The midfielder has been out of professional football since leaving Bolton Wanderers in 2018.

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ireland is on trial at League One side Swindon Town according to reports.

Ireland has not played a professional game in over two years. The midfielder was spotted by eagle-eyed fans during Swindon’s pre-season game against Manchester United’s Under-23s.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon then confirmed that Ireland was indeed on trial with the League One side.

The 34-year-old hasn’t been involved in a league game since a substitute appearance for Stoke City in May 2018.

Ireland joined Bolton in October 2018 but was released two months later having not played a single game.

Swindon Town are currently preparing for the 2020/21 season. The club won the League Two title last season and achieved promotion back to the third tier.

Ireland spoke to The Athletic earlier this summer and outlined that he was keen to return to playing football.

“I really believe I have three or four years left in me, minimum. Physically, I feel 27 or 28. I just want to get motoring again because there is so much more to come out of me.

The former Manchester City midfielder also explained his desire to play for his country again.

Ireland only won six caps for the Boys in Green. His time with Ireland ended in controversy after he falsely claimed his grandmother had died, forcing him to pull out of a squad.

He did not want to publicise that his partner had suffered a miscarriage and had invented the grandmother story as a cover.

“The dream would be: get back with a club, smash it, go back to Ireland and undo all that scenario,” he told the Athletic.

New Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was quizzed on the 34-year-old during the summer

“I haven’t spoken to him. Stephen is obviously a terrifically talented player, and all the players we want them playing in first teams. We’ll see how that goes.”

Read More About: league one, Republic of Ireland, stephen ireland, swindon town