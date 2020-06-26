Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits It ‘Hurt’ To See Liverpool Crowned Champions

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that it hurt to see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions on Thursday night.

The Reds clinched the title with a record breaking seven games to spare thanks to Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over their nearest rivals in the table Manchester City.

It may be Liverpool‘s first Premier League title however it is their 19th English top flight crown, putting them just one off Manchester United who have won 20.

United currently sit fifth in the table but look revitalised under Solskjaer of late thanks to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the return to fitness of both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League since the 2012/2013 season but will be hoping that next year they can one of the challengers to Liverpool’s crown.

Speaking to the media on Friday morning, Solskjaer outlined that although seeing Liverpool win the title hurt, there’s no doubt in his mind that they were deserved winners.

“First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserve it and they deserve credit,” he said.

“It’s a hard league to win, so well done to Jurgen (Klopp) and his players.

“For me, every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon that’s the feeling everyone associated with Man United – all players, staff and supporters.

“Of course we want to get back to winning ways and that’s our challenge.”

Solskjaer was also quizzed on how far away he thinks his side are from Liverpool but remained coy on the prospect of his side following in Klopp’s footsteps.

“I don’t think now is the right time to say how far you are we behind. Of course, we are in this position now where we need to improve. We need to get into the Champions League, higher in the league and start challenging for trophies. The consistency and the efficiency they’ve shown, that’s the challenge for us.

“We know at our best we are very good and we need to do that every Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – whatever day it is. That’s the challenge for our players going forward.”