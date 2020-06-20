Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Defends David De Gea Following Roy Keane Criticism

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended goalkeeper David De Gea after scathing criticism of the Spaniard from Roy Keane following Tottenham’s opener in their clash on Friday night.

De Gea failed to keep out a first half strike from Steven Bergwijn which gave Tottenham the lead and came under scrutiny from Keane at half-time who outlined that he is sick of the keeper’s errors.

“I am sick to death of this goalkeeper. I would be flying in at half time. I would be swinging punches at that guy.

“This is a standard save for a standard, international goalkeeper. I am flabbergasted. There’s got to be some stuff going on at half-time. If I was Ole, I’d make some changes. Get some lads off the pitch.

“There are lads out there going through the motions a bit. Not that United have been bad. But you’ve got to flex your muscles. Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn’t even let them on the bus after the game. Get a taxi back to Manchester.”

"I am disgusted with it. Maguire? de Gea? Hang your heads in shame."

United managed to grab an equaliser from the penalty spot in the second half through Paul Pogba to claim and point and following the game, Solskjaer took the time to defend De Gea against Keane’s criticism.

“I think we’re disappointed they scored the first time they had a chance,” Solskjaer said, in quotes reported by Independent.co.uk

“The boy hit it really well. The ball moves. Roy was a fantastic midfielder, a good friend of mine, but I’m not sure he would have stopped it.

“David is disappointed with it but the ball was moving. We reacted well, he had a good save five minutes after.

“We had a ball spell for 10 minutes and they looked like they could get the second so when David saved the second one at least we were in the game at half-time.”