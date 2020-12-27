“Sometimes I might tear my hair out..”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined that Bruno Fernandes sometimes has him ‘tearing his hair out’ however he was full of praise for the Portuguese midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding for Manchester United since his arrival at Old Trafford and has scored ten goals and notched up six assists this season.

He scored and assisted Marcus Rashford against Leicester City however he gave the ball away in the build up to Harvey Barnes’ first half equaliser.

Considering how impressive Bruno Fernandes has been this season, Solskjaer outlined that he is prepared to deal with the occasional risk not paying off from the midfielder given his host of qualities.

“He is definitely a player who impacts results,” said Solskjaer in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

“He creates chances, scores goals and takes risks – which any Manchester United player should be allowed to do and be brave enough to do. He is definitely a brave boy. He sees the pass.

“Sometimes I might tear my hair out and say that there is an easier pass to the right or to the left or back but you cannot take that away from Bruno Fernandes. You want him to be the x-factor who has players ahead of him making runs so I am very pleased with his influence this season and this year. He is always there supporting his team-mates as well.

“That is also part of the team. He does have players ahead of him making runs and giving him opportunities to play those passes. It is not just down to Bruno. We have to remember that he has come into a team that helps him as well. We all have a role to play and he is playing his role to the best of his ability.”

