Slovakian FA Urge UEFA To Postpone Euro 2020 Playoff With Ireland

The Slovakian FA have officially called on UEFA to cancel the upcoming Euro 2020 play-off against Ireland scheduled for March 26th.

The Slovakian government announced on Thursday increased measures to combat the outbreak of COVID-19, closing their airports, schools as well as blocking international trains and buses.

The playoff had already been scheduled to be played behind closed doors as was announced earlier this week, but according to a statement on the Slovakian FA’s website they have now officially written to the governing body about postponing the game.

The statement, translated from Slovakian to English, reads as follows;

“The SFZ respects all measures already taken by state authorities and institutions in relation to the spread of COVID-19.

“As the situation surrounding the spread of coronavirus and the number of infections with this virus is increasing in Slovakia and so is happening in neighboring European countries, the SFZ decided on the basis of the Central Crisis Staff with measures published by the Public Health Authority of the Slovak Republic and social events, send a letter to UEFA.

“In this official document, SFZ asks for the relegation of the EURO 2020 Slovakia – Ireland qualifying match to be scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the National Football Stadium, which would take place in a substitute period.”

The news comes shortly after UEFA announcing that will be calling a meeting on St Patrick’s Day with all their stakeholders to discuss the future of all European soccer competitions amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The videoconference will include all domestic and European competitions in addition to Euro 2020 which has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks.

“In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.Further communication will be made following those meetings.