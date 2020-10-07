Here is everything you need to know about Thursday’s match.

Ireland take on Slovakia later this week in the crucial European Championship playoff. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game including tv channel details, squad information and Ireland’s form heading into the game.

Who are Ireland playing against?

Ireland take on Slovakia in Bratislava. Slovakia are 36th in FIFA’s world rankings.

The game kicks off at 7:45 pm Irish time on Thursday, October 8.

What is at stake?

The winner of the Ireland and Slovakia will advance to the final of the playoffs. They will face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 12th.

The winner of that game will secure a spot at next year’s European Championships.

What is Ireland’s form going into the Slovakia game?

Ireland faced Bulgaria and Finland in the UEFA Nations League in September. The Boys in Green drew 1-1 against Bulgaria in Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge.

Shane Duffy’s late header helped them secure a point.

Ireland then lost to Finland 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium in the second game.

Before that, they drew against Denmark in 1-1 in their final European qualifying group game in November of 2019.

What tv channel can I watch Slovakia vs Ireland on?

Ireland’s game against Slovakia will be shown live on RTÉ 2, with coverage starting at 7 pm on Thursday. Kick-off is at 7:45 pm. The match will be streamed live on RTÉ Player.

Sky Sports are also showing the game on their Sky Sports Football channel with coverage beginning at 7 pm.

Who is in the Ireland squad?

Here is Ireland’s squad for the game,

Goalkeepers

Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders

Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End, Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).

_____

What is Ireland’s starting XI?

Stephen Kenny will name his Ireland starting XI an hour before the game in Bratislava.

