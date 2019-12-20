Slovakia Confirm Bratislava Will Host Ireland’s Euro 2020 Playoff

The Slovakian FA have confirmed that Bratislava will play host to Ireland’s first Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in March.

Ireland play Slovakia on March 26th in the first of two potential playoff ties after the Boys in Green failed to qualify for next summer’s tournament automatically.

The game will take place in the Tehelné pole stadium in the Slovakian capital which has a capacity of around 20,000 and has recently been renovated.

It had been thought that the city of Trnava, roughly 50km from Bratislava, could play host to the game as it had for all of Slovakia’s previous games in the Euro 2020 qualifying group during the national stadium’s renovations.

Bratislava will be the venue for the crucial game however, with the winners of the one-legged tie facing either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland in the deciding playoff game which will take place March 31.

Ireland are entitled to 5% of the tickets for the game, which is around 1,000 but the FAI are hoping to secure more for visiting fans.