Slovakia Coach Claims Ireland Play “Typical British-Style” Ahead Of Playoff

Slovakian manager Pavel Hapal believes that his side will have enough to beat Ireland in March’s Euro 2020 playoff semi-final but admitted that the Boys in Green will be “tough” opposition.

Ireland will face Slovakia in Bratislava on March 26th with the winners facing either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final, with a spot at Euro 2020 up for grabs.

Hapal’s side finished third in their qualifying group behind both Wales and Croatia but appear to be confident ahead of their clash with Ireland, who the Slovakian manager feels play a “typical British style” of football.

“Ireland will be a tough opponent,” Hapal said in a message to fans, in quotes reported by Independent.ie.

“They play a typical British-style game, they are aggressive and engage in personal and aerial battles.

“Physically, the game will be very demanding but we will match them in terms of the football side of things, maybe we will be even better.

“Being at home is a big advantage, I believe our fans will stand with us, that they will fill the stadium and push us on towards victory.”

McCarthy’s side know that victory is required against Slovakia, something they struggled for throughout qualifying, only winning three times with two of those coming against group minnows Gibraltar.

Speaking to FAItv in November , McCarthy outlined that he feels home advantage could be crucial for Slovakia come March’s playoff.

“It will be a difficult game, I have no doubt.

“They were in Wales’ group so I am sure I will be able to get info on them, though we can get it anyway from our analysts.

“It’s a tough game. People have said to me, ‘You’ll be playing one of the poorer sides, one of the third teams in the group’ and I said, ‘Yes, exactly like us, that’s what we were’, it’s a level playing field except that they have the home tie.”