Six-Match Ban For Irish Keeper Kieran O’Hara After Alleged Biting Incident

Ireland and Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has been banned for six-games after an alleged biting incident during his side’s game against Peterborough in League One.

O’Hara, who is on loan at the League One club from Manchester United, is alleged to have engaged in “violent or improper conduct” when he clashed with Peterborough’s Sammie Szmodics in the first half of Saturday’s game.

The striker complained to referee Brett Huxtable following the incident and although no action was taken at the time, it is understood that it was included in his report after the game.

Peterborough made no official complaint but a photo surfaced on social media during the game which appeared to show the incident.

O’Hara denied the allegation but was found by the FA to be in breach of Rule E3 which relates to violent and/or improper conduct, and was also handed a £2,500 fine in addition to the six game ban which will keep the goalkeeper out until April.

The FA’s statement read as follows: “An independent regulatory commission has suspended Kieran O’Hara for six matches with immediate effect and fined him £2,500 for a breach of FA Rule E3.

“The Burton Albion FC goalkeeper denied that his behaviour during the 44th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Peterborough United FC on Saturday 29 February 2020 amounted to violent and/or improper conduct but the charge was subsequently found proven.

“The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons will be published in due course.”

O’Hara will likely be included in Ireland’s squad ahead of their upcoming Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia on March 26th.

The 23-year-old has featured twice for the Boys in Green, coming off the bench in their friendly win over Bulgaria in September before making his first international start in the victory over New Zealand in November.

He spent last season on loan at League Two Macclesfield Town where he impressed before making another temporary move, this time to League One Burton Albion, at the beginning of this campaign.