Former Ireland International Simon Cox Leaves Southend For A-League

Irish striker Simon Cox has left League One side Southend to join A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers after three and a half seasons at Roots Hall.

Cox joined Southend in 2016 and scored an impressive 45 goals during his spell at the League One club, finishing top scorer in each of his three full seasons there.

Southend announced today that his contract would be ended by mutual consent with the A-League side confirming his signature shortly afterwards.

Wanderers are managed by former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel and currently sit eighth in the A-League with Cox adding depth to their striking department.

Speaking on his departure the 32-year-old thanked the staff and players at the club in a statement on Southend’s official website.

“I’d like to thank all the players I’ve played with and staff I’ve got to know at the football club who have helped me along the way and the decision to leave isn’t one that I’ve taken lightly.

“I’ve enjoyed playing for Southend and for the fans, it’s been an emotional time these last few seasons. I’m taking with me some unbelievable memories and I’d like to wish everyone at the football club the best for the future and I hope good times are round the corner.

Cox featured 30 times for Ireland during his international career scoring four goals and was a part of the Euro 2012 where he appeared in all three group games. He departs Southend, who are managed by former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Sol Campbell, with the club second bottom in League One and 15 points adrift of safety. Last season Cox was awarded Southend’s Player of the Year after scoring 17 goals in all competitions for The Shrimpers.