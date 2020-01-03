Sheffield United Reportedly Interested In Irish Defender Darragh Lenihan

Premier League high-fliers Sheffield United are reportedly interested in bringing another Irish international, Darragh Lenihan, to the club in January.

According to a report in The Guardian, Blades boss Chris Wilder has long been a fan of the Blackburn Rovers defender and could be interested in adding him to their defensive ranks.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for a Blackburn Rovers side who currently sit 13th in the Championship, just five points outside the playoff spots.

Lenihan has featured in 20 games for Tony Mowbray’s side this season and has captained them on five occasions this campaign.

The central defender has won two caps for Ireland, finding the net on his debut against USA in 2018, but has yet to play under Mick McCarthy since his arrival.

Sheffield United also look set to complete the signing of former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell until the end of the season.

Rodwell had been training with the Blades in a bid to return to the game after leaving Blackburn last season and the club are hoping to finalise the deal and have the 28-year-old available for their FA Cup game against AFC Fylde over the weekend.

One player who could be on his way out of Bramall Lane however is Billy Sharp whose playing time in the Premier League this season has been restricted.

The Guardian outline that Scottish Champions Celtic are one of the clubs who have expressed an interest in the 33-year-old striker.